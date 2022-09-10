Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,441 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 9.66% of Yum China worth $1,700,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.60 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

