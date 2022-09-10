Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €26.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.94.
Zalando Stock Performance
Shares of ZLNDY opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 157.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.64. Zalando has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $58.12.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
