Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zealand Pharma A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Zealand Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

