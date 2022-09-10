Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,530,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,362,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

