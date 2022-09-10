Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Zscaler stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

