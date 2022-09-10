Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.