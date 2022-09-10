Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.15.

Zscaler Trading Up 21.9 %

ZS stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

