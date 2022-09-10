Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.15.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.77.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

