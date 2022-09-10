ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd cut its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,409,498 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 14.3% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owned 0.22% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $33,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ZTO opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

