Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $25.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $971,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

