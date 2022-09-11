1,050 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

