132,300 Shares in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

