33,203 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

