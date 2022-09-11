40,297 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $211,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Qiagen Price Performance

About Qiagen

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

