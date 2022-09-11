46,625 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Buckle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle Company Profile

Buckle stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

