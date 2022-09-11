5,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,237,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 528.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $50.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

