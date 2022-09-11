61,413 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after buying an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after buying an additional 502,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

