7,864 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average of $177.94. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

