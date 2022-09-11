7,968 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GM opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

