88,992 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 88,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

