8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading 7.3% Higher

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.87. 15,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,118,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. BTIG Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

8X8 Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $126,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $31,414.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,385.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,401 shares of company stock valued at $711,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

