932 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.