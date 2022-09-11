A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down to $29.74

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $28.80. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRK. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $679.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

