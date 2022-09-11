AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

