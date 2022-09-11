Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.
ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.56 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
