Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.56 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

