Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. abrdn plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 272,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,294,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,135,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,575,000 after buying an additional 31,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

