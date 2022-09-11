Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 9,646 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,392 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

