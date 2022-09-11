Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 59,943 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

WM opened at $173.40 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.