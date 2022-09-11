Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.