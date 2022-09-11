Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.99 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

