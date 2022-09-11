Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 36,734 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.