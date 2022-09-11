Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

