Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,116 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

