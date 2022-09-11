Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,401 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

