Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average is $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

