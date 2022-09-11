Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.57.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Up 3.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $171.52 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average is $173.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

