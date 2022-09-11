Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 343.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Adagene has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adagene by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

