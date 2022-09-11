Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.68.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Adient by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

