AgileThought (AGIL) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AgileThought to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s rivals have a beta of 1.95, meaning that their average share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 53 410 924 8 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AgileThought and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.51%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 50.34%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.20 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 23.09

AgileThought’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AgileThought rivals beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

