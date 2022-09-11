Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.