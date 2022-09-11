Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $51.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

AGIO stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

