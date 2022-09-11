Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.32. Alector shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2,234 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 99.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alector by 51.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

