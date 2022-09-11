Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $230.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

ALNY opened at $223.27 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

