Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $230.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $223.27 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

