Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $222.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.