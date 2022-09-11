Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
