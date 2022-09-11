Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.61.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.56. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

