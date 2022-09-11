AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 8.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 358,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,083,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

