American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 4%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.48. 8,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,060,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

