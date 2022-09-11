American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AOUT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.20. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

