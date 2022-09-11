American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow Purchases 3,000 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Software Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of American Software stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Software by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

