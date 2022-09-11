Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Down 3.1%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 12,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,337,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $122,309.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,504.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,619 shares of company stock valued at $972,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

